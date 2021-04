PROGRAMS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE “Iryu Sosa SP 2021,” premieres on Tuesday, May 4, at 7:35 p.m.; airs on Tuesday at 7:35 p.m. and 10 p.m., repeats on Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. Quirky Det. Satoshi Itomura is back! Under the Special Crime Management and Control Office of the Kyoto Police, he takes on…



