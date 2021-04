AloHaisai Launches a Scenic Music Video of Kitanakagusuku, Okinawa Colin Sewake Special to The Hawai‘i Herald This past January a mash-up version of the famous Okinawan children’s song “Tinsagu Nu Hana – Balsam Flowers” in Uchinäguchi (Okinawan language), ‘Ölelo Hawai‘i and the Japanese language was released on the AloHaisai Okinawa YouTube channel (youtu.be/8nUJ2ZIAzAs). The feel-good…



