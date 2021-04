Ida Yoshinaga Participants Enjoy a Socially Distanced 69th Cherry Blossom Festival On Saturday, Apr. 3, the 69th and arguably most unusual iteration of Honolulu Japanese Junior Chamber of Commerce’s Cherry Blossom Festival Ball was held at the Sheraton Waikiki. Excited family, friends and supporters of the CBF simultaneously helped boost the struggling visitor industry and…



