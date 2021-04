KAUA‘I POLICE CHIEF’S RACIST ACTS Sandee Oshiro Commentary Special to The Hawai’i Herald Imagine for a moment that your police chief openly mocked Blacks or Native Hawaiians, and your mayor soon after called for “forgiveness.” What do you suppose would be the reaction? Surely not the shrug of the shoulders that Kaua‘i Police Chief Todd…



