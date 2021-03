(Programs are subject to change, without notice. For updated information, call 847–2021.) “Partners 15,“ premiers Thursday, April 1 at 8 p.m.; re-airs on Friday at 1 p.m. Wataru Kaburagi goes back to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department after training at the police academy; he is assigned to the public relations. Meanwhile, Hatsue Kurusu goes to…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.