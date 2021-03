FOUR HAWAI‘I-ISLAND SCHOLARSHIPS FOR HIGH-SCHOOL SENIORS Two Japanese American community organizations on Hawai‘i island offer scholarships to Big Isle seniors who are getting their high-school diplomas and hope to continue their formal education in colleges or universities this fall. First, the East Hawaii Hiroshima Kenjin Kai will award $1,000 scholarships to two graduating high-school seniors,…



