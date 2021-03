Kevin Y. Kawamoto Special to The Hawai‘i Herald The Japanese have a saying: “Nana korobi, ya oki – Fall down seven times, rise up eight.” In other words, no matter how many times you fail to attain an objective, don’t give up. Get up and try again! As far as proverbs go, this is inspirational…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.