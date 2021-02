Wally Fukunaga Submitted on Jan. 8, 2021 “Weeping may endure for the night, but joy comes in the morning.” In the aftermath of the destructive and deadly insurgency at our Capitol this past Wednesday, our nation went into deep mourning. There were widespread breast-beating and soul-searching. We felt shameful and sad. Our revered Capitol building…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.