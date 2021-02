The Senator Talks with The Hawai‘i Herald About the Transition of Leadership and its Impact on Hawai’i Jodie Chiemi Ching Editor’s note: Is this really happening in our country? On Jan. 6, many of us watched the news reports in disbelief; the images of a mob of Trump-flag-carrying supporters violently storming the U.S. Capitol in…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.