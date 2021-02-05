WHO/WHAT: The Japanese American National Museum hosts “Tea & Letter Writing: To Our Future Selves,” a writing workshop guided by former Little Tokyo +LAB Artist-in-Residence traci kato-kiriyama.

Co-sponsored by JANM, the Little Tokyo Service Center and the Tuesday Night Project’s TNTalks initiative, this virtual workshop lets you gather with others from the comfort of your own home to share in tea and conversation, as you write to ponder your life. Attendees will spend time “in reflection with creative writing prompts and writing letters to our future selves to be visited in a future program,” with prompts provided by kato-kiriyama and other special guests.

WHEN/WHERE: Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 6-7:30 p.m., PST, via Zoom. RSVP at janm.org/events/virtual/ under event name, for instructions and links to join the conversation. Please confirm that the email you register with is the best way to reach you. Email publicprograms@janm.org with questions or access concerns. Suggested donation is $10.