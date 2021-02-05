WHO/WHAT: The U.H. Manoa History Dept. presents author Mike Markrich’s talk on “Sportfishing, Fish Cake & Culture Wars: Japan, Hawaiʻi and the U.S. 1900-2021,” about the struggle between Japan, Hawaiʻi and the U.S. to control the future of the Pacific Blue Marlin and other billfish in the western Pacific Ocean between 1900 and today.

“How should the fish population be managed, by whom and to what purposes, including the production, sale and consumption of popular fish cake?” are some issues addressed in the economist’s talk .

WHEN/WHERE: Thursday, Feb. 18, 4-5:30 p.m., via Zoom. Contact Peter Hoffenberg (peterh@hawaii.edu), for Zoom link or if you have questions.