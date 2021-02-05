WHO/WHAT: The Honolulu Museum of Art’s newly designated Atsuhiko and Ina Tateuchi Foundation Japanese Thematic Gallery will feature Hokusai’s Mount Fuji, “an in-depth exploration of one of the most famous ukiyo-e (“floating-world” art) series in the museum’s collection: “Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji (c. 1830-1832) by Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849).” Sections of the gallery will include text panels that discuss Hokusai’s artistic career, the mythological significance of Mount Fuji, and the importance of this series within the history of Japanese landscape prints.

WHEN/WHERE: From Oct. 2020-Sept. 2021, at HoMA (900 S. Beretania St.); see also honolulumuseum.org/plan-your-visit/). Over two-week intervals, 17 masterpieces will be displayed one at a time, including the renowned “Thunderstorm Beneath the Summit” (on view Apr. 8-25). Questions, call 532-8700 or email info@honolulumuseum.org.