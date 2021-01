Retired Teacher Jeffrey Hackler’s Memorable Education Alan Suemori Special to The Hawai‘i Herald In the first half of the ninth century, an itinerant priest landed upon the lonely shores of Shikoku, and inspired a legacy that still resonates today. His name was Köbö Daishi (aka Kükai) and he had already founded the Shingon sect of…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.