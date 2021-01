(Programs are subject to change, without notice. For updated information, call 847–2021.) KIKU-TV Programs “Black Leather Notebook,” premieres Thursday, Feb. 11, at 8 p.m.; repeats Friday at 1 p.m. Motoko embezzles 180 million yen from the bank where she had worked as a temporary hire, copying all large account names into her black notebook. She…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.