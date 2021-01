Richard Shigeichi Asato (1915-2010) Reprinted with Permission, 2006 Editor’s note: Before Richard Asato passed away on March 20, 2010, he left a treasure behind for our community. In 2006, Asato wrote a book that became a keepsake for family and friends entitled “88th Birthday Anniversary, Richard Shigeichi Asato.” We are publishing excerpts from this record…



