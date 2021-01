Jodie Chiemi Ching HAPPY NEW YEAR! Let’s face it, 2020 was all hammajang! But that’s okay, because as a community we are feeling stronger, wiser and more grateful. Like many of you, I lost a few friends to COVID-19, I miss hugging my friends and family, I miss going to the movies with my boys…



