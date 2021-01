UJSH’S VIRTUAL OUTSTANDING MEMBER AWARDS On Friday, Nov. 20, the United Japanese Society of Hawaii presented its 2020 Outstanding Member Awards Virtual Presentation live on YouTube (recorded version: facebook.com/229401947070186/videos/687416141909890/). The program opened with a congratulatory message from 2020-2021 UJSH President Frances Nakachi Kuba. “Every year, the prefectural organizations that are members of the United Japanese…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.