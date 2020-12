Channel 2 (Spectrum) and 12 (Hawaiian Telcom) (Subject to change, without notice. For updated information, call 521–8066.) “Teacher Oh Soon Nam,” Monday and Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.; re-airs Tuesday and Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. Soon-Nam Oh, a private-village school employee, loves her teaching job and daughter Joon-Young Oh. A twist of fate sees her losing…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.