TUESDAY, DEC. 1 Midnight – Lord Mito 2 1:40 a.m. – The Scroll’s Secret 2:50 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 2 4:30 a.m. – The Rapacious Jailbreaker 6:10 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 1 & 2 8 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2 9 a.m. – A Fishwife’s Tale 10:30 a.m. – Yakuza…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.