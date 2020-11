In our Nov. 7, 2020, issue in an article titled “Kuakini Medical Center Celebrates 120 Years,” on Page 13, we mistakenly stated that Kuakini Geriatric Care, Inc. offers services at the Hale Pulama Mau building, in collaboration with Queens Medical Center. However, Kuakini and Queens are not involved in a collaborative partnership to provide services to patients and residents in HPM.