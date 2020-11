FOR FAMILY HOLIDAY “GATHERINGS”: A VIRTUAL CARE PACKAGE OF OKINAWAN CULTURE Wondering how your loved ones might bond as an extended family this holiday season — especially when the government recommends avoiding large gatherings and limiting face-to-face interaction to people in your private household “bubble”? And when the CDC endorses take-out, curbside pick-up or socially-distanced…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.