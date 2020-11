An Achievement for a Small Family Business in Waipahu Kristen Nemoto Jay Special to The Hawai‘i Herald On a humid October day in Waipahu, Ira Ishihara — owner of the Ishiharaya store — moves swiftly in between sections of his senbei-making machine, juggling tasks like a maestro of a well-rehearsed symphony. One minute Ira is preparing…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.