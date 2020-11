CHEF-ENTREPRENEUR CHRIS KAJIOKA CREATES PHILANTHROPIC FUND TO SUPPORT HAWAI‘I NONPROFITS Setting a generous example in the economically stressful age of COVID-19, restaurant entrepreneur Chris Kajioka has launched his own philanthropic fund to help Hawai‘i nonprofit organizations. A percentage of the profits earned from the innovative chef’s many co-owned local eateries will be channeled to the…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.