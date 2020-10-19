WHO/WHAT: Daifukuji Soto Mission, one of the oldest temples on Ha-waiʻi island, is holding an online auction to benefit its Building Maintenance Fund, in lieu of the annual building-fund bazaar. For sale are “art, Kona cof-fee, macadamia nuts, jewelry, Buddhist items, Japanese items, vintage items and collectibles, books, gift certificates, plants and orchids, Google Nest wifi and lots more!”

WHEN/WHERE: Thursday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m., through Friday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m., at 32auctions.com/Temple2020. Share this link with friends!

Questions, call or text Barb at (808) 987-2673 or (808) 322-3524; or email barbarainkona@gmail.com.