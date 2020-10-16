SUNDAY, NOV. 1

Midnight – The Kingdom of Jirocho 4

1:30 a.m. – Seven from Edo

3:10 a.m. – Enlisted Yakuza

4:40 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

6:10 a.m. – Four Sisters

8 a.m. – The Sword Knows

9:50 a.m. – Glorious Firefighter’s Standard

11:10 a.m. – Gambler’s Farewell

12:40 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

2:10 p.m. – The Christian Lord

4 p.m. – The Passage to Japan

6:10 p.m. – Heiji the Detective

7:50 p.m. – Last Hold!

9:20 p.m. – Samurai Geisha

11 p.m. – Her Son Came Back

MONDAY, NOV. 2

12:30 a.m. – The Blazing Valiant

2 a.m. – Foul Play

3:30 a.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 4

5 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3

6:30 a.m. – Enlisted Yakuza

8:10 a.m. – Man from Shimizu

9:50 a.m. – Last Hold!

11:20 a.m. – Swastika

1 p.m. – Man from Shimizu

2:40 p.m. – Seven from Edo

4:20 p.m. – Four Sisters

6:10 p.m. – Samurai Geisha

7:50 p.m. – Glorious Firefighter’s Standard

9:10 p.m. – A Young Rabble 2

10:40 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

TUESDAY, NOV. 3

12:10 a.m. – The Sword Knows

2 a.m. – The Passage to Japan

4:10 a.m. – Gambler’s Farewell

5:40 a.m. – Her Son Came Back

7:10 a.m. – The Christian Lord

8:50 a.m. – Foul Play

10:20 a.m. – The Blazing Valiant

11:50 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3

1:20 p.m. – Heiji the Detective

3 p.m. – Swastika

4:40 p.m. – Enlisted Yakuza

6:10 p.m. – A Young Rabble 2

7:40 p.m. – Tora-san’s Forget-Me-Not

9:30 p.m. – Four Sisters

11:20 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4

12:50 a.m. – The Christian Lord

2:40 a.m. – Her Son Came Back

4:10 a.m. – The Blazing Valiant

5:40 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3

7:10 a.m. – Enlisted Yakuza

8:50 a.m. – Seven from Edo

10:30 a.m. – Tora-san’s Forget-Me-Not

12:20 p.m. – A Young Rabble 2

1:50 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

3:20 p.m. – Gambler’s Farewell

4:50 p.m. – Her Son Came Back

6:20 p.m. – The Blazing Valiant

7:50 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3

9:20 p.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 4

10:50 p.m. – Seven from Edo

THURSDAY, NOV. 5

12:30 a.m. – Man from Shimizu

2:10 a.m. – Samurai Geisha

3:50 a.m. – Glorious Firefighter’s Standard

5:10 a.m. – Gambler’s Farewell

6:40 a.m. – The Passage to Japan

8:50 a.m. – Heiji the Detective

10:30 a.m. – Foul Play

Noon – The Kingdom of Jirocho 4

1:30 p.m. – Swastika

3:10 p.m. – Man from Shimizu

4:50 p.m. – Samurai Geisha

6:30 p.m. – Glorious Firefighter’s Standard

7:50 p.m. – The Traveling Cat Chronicles

9:50 p.m. – Foul Play

11:10 p.m. – The Sword Knows

FRIDAY, NOV. 6

1 a.m. – The Passage to Japan

3:10 a.m. – Heiji the Detective

4:50 a.m. – Swastika

6:30 a.m. – The Christian Lord

8:20 a.m. – The Traveling Cat Chronicles

10:20 a.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 4

11:50 a.m. – Seven from Edo

1:30 p.m. – Four Sisters

3:20 p.m. – The Sword Knows

5:10 p.m. – The Passage to Japan

7:20 p.m. – Heiji the Detective

9 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3

10:30 p.m. – Enlisted Yakuza

SATURDAY, NOV. 7

12:10 a.m. – Samurai Geisha

1:50 a.m. – Glorious Firefighter’s Standard

3:10 a.m. – Gambler’s Farewell

4:40 a.m. – Her Son Came Back

6:10 a.m. – Enlisted Yakuza

7:40 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

9:10 a.m. – Glorious Firefighter’s Standard

10:30 a.m. – Gambler’s Farewell Noon – Her Son Came Back

1:30 p.m. – The Blazing Valiant

3 p.m. – The Christian Lord

4:40 p.m. – Foul Play

6:10 p.m. – Four Sisters

8 p.m. – Hana’s Miso Soup

10 p.m. – Swastika

11:40 p.m. – Man from Shimizu

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

1:20 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

2:50 a.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

4:20 a.m. – Man from Shimizu

6 a.m. – Samurai Geisha

7:40 a.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

9:10 a.m. – The Christian Lord

11 a.m. – Foul Play

12:30 p.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 4

2 p.m. – The Blazing Valiant

3:30 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3

5 p.m. – Hana’s Miso Soup

7 p.m. – Heiji the Detective

8:40 p.m. – Seven from Edo

10:20 p.m. – Four Sisters

MONDAY, NOV. 9

12:10 a.m. – The Sword Knows

2 a.m. – The Passage to Japan

4:10 a.m. – Heiji the Detective

5:50 a.m. – Swastika

7:30 a.m. – Four Sisters

9:20 a.m. – The Sword Knows

11:10 a.m. – Her Son Came Back

12:40 p.m. – The Blazing Valiant

2:10 p.m. – Seven from Edo

3:50 p.m. – Tora-san’s Forget-Me-Not

5:40 p.m. – Gambler’s Farewell

7:10 p.m. – Her Son Came Back

8:40 p.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 4

10:10 p.m. – Seven from Edo

11:50 p.m. – Glorious Firefighter’s Standard

TUESDAY, NOV. 10

1:10 a.m. – Gambler’s Farewell

2:40 a.m. – Foul Play

4:10 a.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 4

5:40 a.m. – Samurai Geisha

7:20 a.m. – Glorious Firefighter’s Standard

8:40 a.m. – Tora-san’s Forget-Me-Not

10:30 a.m. – Four Sisters

12:20 p.m. – Enlisted Yakuza

1:50 p.m. – A Young Rabble 2

3:20 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

4:50 p.m. – The Christian Lord

6:40 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3

8:10 p.m. – Enlisted Yakuza

9:50 p.m. – Man from Shimizu

11:30 p.m. – Last Hold!

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

1 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

2:30 a.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

4 a.m. – The Blazing Valiant

5:30 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3

7 a.m. – The Passage to Japan

9:10 a.m. – Heiji the Detective

10:50 a.m. – Last Hold!

12:20 p.m. – Samurai Geisha

2 p.m. – Swastika

3:40 p.m. – Man from Shimizu

5:20 p.m. – The Sword Knows

7:10 p.m. – The Passage to Japan

9:20 p.m. – Heiji the Detective

11 p.m. – Swastika

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

12:40 a.m. – Four Sisters

2:30 a.m. – The Sword Knows

4:20 a.m. – The Blazing Valiant

5:50 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3

7:20 a.m. – Gambler’s Farewell

8:50 a.m. – Her Son Came Back

10:20 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

11:50 a.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

1:20 p.m. – Seven from Edo

3 p.m. – Four Sisters

4:50 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3

6:20 p.m. – Enlisted Yakuza

8 p.m. – Hana’s Miso Soup

10 p.m. – The Passage to Japan

FRIDAY, NOV. 13

12:10 a.m. – Her Son Came Back

1:40 a.m. – The Blazing Valiant

3:10 a.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

4:40 a.m. – The Christian Lord

6:30 a.m. – Four Sisters

8:20 a.m. – The Sword Knows

10:10 a.m. – Hana’s Miso Soup

12:10 p.m. – Heiji the Detective

1:50 p.m. – Enlisted Yakuza

3:20 p.m. – A Young Rabble 2

4:50 p.m. – The Christian Lord

6:30 p.m. – Foul Play

8 p.m. – The Sword Knows

9:50 p.m. – The Passage to Japan

SATURDAY, NOV. 14

Midnight – Samurai Geisha

1:40 a.m. – Glorious Firefighter’s Standard

3 a.m. – Heiji the Detective

4:40 a.m. – Swastika

6:20 a.m. – Man from Shimizu

8 a.m. – Samurai Geisha

9:40 a.m. – The Passage to Japan

11:50 a.m. – Heiji the Detective

1:30 p.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 4

3 p.m. – Seven from Edo

4:40 p.m. – Swastika

6:20 p.m. – Man from Shimizu

8 p.m. – Tora-san’s Forget-Me-Not

9:50 p.m. – Four Sisters

11:40 p.m. – Heiji the Detective

SUNDAY, NOV. 15

1:20 a.m. – Swastika

3 a.m. – The Blazing Valiant

4:30 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3

6 a.m. – Gambler’s Farewell

7:30 a.m. – Her Son Came Back

9 a.m. – Seven from Edo

10:40 a.m. – Tora-san’s Forget-Me-Not

12:30 p.m. – The Sword Knows

2:20 p.m. – The Passage to Japan

4:30 p.m. – A Young Rabble 2

6 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

7:30 p.m. – The Christian Lord

9:20 p.m. – The Traveling Cat Chronicles

11:20 p.m. – Samurai Geisha

MONDAY, NOV. 16

1 a.m. – Glorious Firefighter’s Standard

2:20 a.m. – Swastika

4 a.m. – Man from Shimizu

5:40 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3

7:10 a.m. – Enlisted Yakuza

8:50 a.m. – Foul Play

10:20 a.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 4

11:50 a.m. – The Traveling Cat Chronicles

1:50 p.m. – Foul Play

3:10 p.m. – Her Son Came Back

4:40 p.m. – The Blazing Valiant

6:10 p.m. – The Passage to Japan

8:20 p.m. – Heiji the Detective

10 p.m. – Hana’s Miso Soup

TUESDAY, NOV. 17

Midnight – The Passage to Japan

2:10 a.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

3:40 a.m. – The Christian Lord

5:30 a.m. – Glorious Firefighter’s Standard

6:50 a.m. – Gambler’s Farewell

8:20 a.m. – Four Sisters

10:10 a.m. – Hana’s Miso Soup

12:10 p.m. – Foul Play

1:40 p.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 4

3:10 p.m. – Enlisted Yakuza

4:40 p.m. – A Young Rabble 2

6:10 p.m. – Glorious Firefighter’s Standard

7:30 p.m. – Gambler’s Farewell

9 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3

10:30 p.m. – Enlisted Yakuza

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

12:10 a.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 4

1:40 a.m. – Seven from Edo

3:20 a.m. – Four Sisters

5:10 a.m. – The Sword Knows

7 a.m. – Heiji the Detective

8:40 a.m. – Swastika

10:20 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

11:50 a.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

1:20 p.m. – Foul Play

2:50 p.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 4

4:20 p.m. – Four Sisters

6:10 p.m. – The Sword Knows

8 p.m. – Seven from Edo

9:40 p.m. – Tora-san’s Forget-Me-Not

11:30 p.m. – The Blazing Valiant

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

1 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3

2:30 a.m. – Samurai Geisha

4:10 a.m. – Glorious Firefighter’s Standard

5:30 a.m. – Her Son Came Back

7 a.m. – The Blazing Valiant

8:30 a.m. – Heiji the Detective

10:10 a.m. – Swastika

11:50 a.m. – Tora-san’s Forget-Me-Not

1:40 p.m. – Four Sisters

3:30 p.m. – The Sword Knows

5:20 p.m. – The Passage to Japan

7:30 p.m. – Last Hold!

9 p.m. – Samurai Geisha

10:40 p.m. – The Passage to Japan

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

12:50 a.m. – Heiji the Detective

2:30 a.m. – The Christian Lord

4:10 a.m. – Foul Play

5:40 a.m. – Enlisted Yakuza

7:10 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

8:40 a.m. – Man from Shimizu

10:20 a.m. – Last Hold!

11:50 a.m. – Glorious Firefighter’s Standard

1:10 p.m. – Gambler’s Farewell

2:40 p.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 4

4:10 p.m. – Seven from Edo

5:50 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

7:20 p.m. – The Christian Lord

9:10 p.m. – Swastika

10:50 p.m. – Man from Shimizu

SATURDAY, NOV. 21

12:30 a.m. – Gambler’s Farewell

2 a.m. – Her Son Came Back

3:30 a.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 4

5 a.m. – Seven from Edo

6:40 a.m. – Enlisted Yakuza

8:10 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

9:40 a.m. – Man from Shimizu

11:20 a.m. – Samurai Geisha

1 p.m. – Four Sisters

2:50 p.m. – The Sword Knows

4:40 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

6:10 p.m. – The Christian Lord

8 p.m. – The Traveling Cat Chronicles

10 p.m. – Foul Play

11:20 p.m. – Glorious Firefighter’s Standard

SUNDAY, NOV. 22

12:40 a.m. – Gambler’s Farewell

2:10 a.m. – The Passage to Japan

4:20 a.m. – Heiji the Detective

6 a.m. – Her Son Came Back

7:30 a.m. – The Blazing Valiant

9 a.m. – The Christian Lord

10:50 a.m. – The Traveling Cat Chronicles

12:50 p.m. – Foul Play

2:20 p.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 4

3:50 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3

5:20 p.m. – Enlisted Yakuza

7 p.m. – Swastika

8:40 p.m. – Man from Shimizu

10:20 p.m. – Seven from Edo

MONDAY, NOV. 23

Midnight – Four Sisters

1:50 a.m. – Samurai Geisha

3:30 a.m. – Glorious Firefighter’s Standard

4:50 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

6:20 a.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

7:50 a.m. – The Sword Knows

9:40 a.m. – The Passage to Japan

11:50 a.m. – Gambler’s Farewell

1:20 p.m. – Her Son Came Back

2:50 p.m. – The Blazing Valiant

4:20 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3

5:50 p.m. – Heiji the Detective

7:30 p.m. – Swastika

9:10 p.m. – Man from Shimizu

10:50 p.m. – Last Hold!

TUESDAY, NOV. 24

12:20 a.m. – The Christian Lord

2 a.m. – Foul Play

3:30 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

5 a.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

6:30 a.m. – Swastika

8:10 a.m. – Man from Shimizu

9:50 a.m. – Last Hold!

11:20 a.m. – Samurai Geisha

1 p.m. – Her Son Came Back

2:30 p.m. – The Blazing Valiant

4 p.m. – Glorious Firefighter’s Standard

5:20 p.m. – Gambler’s Farewell

6:50 p.m. – Enlisted Yakuza

8:20 p.m. – A Young Rabble 2

9:50 p.m. – Heiji the Detective

11:30 p.m. – Swastika

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25

1:10 a.m. – Gambler’s Farewell

2:40 a.m. – Her Son Came Back

4:10 a.m. – Samurai Geisha

5:50 a.m. – Glorious Firefighter’s Standard

7:10 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3

8:40 a.m. – Enlisted Yakuza

10:20 a.m. – The Passage to Japan

12:30 p.m. – Heiji the Detective

2:10 p.m. – Four Sisters

4 p.m. – The Sword Knows

5:50 p.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 4

7:20 p.m. – Seven from Edo

9 p.m. – Hana’s Miso Soup

11 p.m. – The Passage to Japan

THURSDAY, NOV. 26

1:10 a.m. – The Blazing Valiant

2:40 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3

4:10 a.m. – The Sword Knows

6 a.m. – The Passage to Japan

8:10 a.m. – Four Sisters

10 a.m. – Hana’s Miso Soup

Noon – Seven from Edo

1:40 p.m. – Four Sisters

3:30 p.m. – Foul Play

5 p.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 4

6:30 p.m. – The Christian Lord

8:20 p.m. – The Traveling Cat Chronicles

10:20 p.m. – Man from Shimizu

FRIDAY, NOV. 27

Midnight – Samurai Geisha

1:40 a.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

3:10 a.m. – The Christian Lord

5 a.m. – Heiji the Detective

6:40 a.m. – Swastika

8:20 a.m. – The Sword Knows

10:10 a.m. – The Passage to Japan

12:20 p.m. – The Traveling Cat Chronicles

2:20 p.m. – Foul Play

3:40 p.m. – Swastika

5:20 p.m. – Man from Shimizu

7 p.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 4

8:30 p.m. – Seven from Edo

10:10 p.m. – The Blazing Valiant

11:40 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3

SATURDAY, NOV. 28

1:10 a.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

2:40 a.m. – The Christian Lord

4:30 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

6 a.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

7:30 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3

9 a.m. – Enlisted Yakuza

10:40 a.m. – Gambler’s Farewell

12:10 p.m. – Her Son Came Back

1:40 p.m. – Foul Play

3:10 p.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 4

4:40 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

6:10 p.m. – The Christian Lord

8 p.m. – Last Hold!

9:30 p.m. – Samurai Geisha

11:10 p.m. – Four Sisters

SUNDAY, NOV. 29

1 a.m. – The Sword Knows

2:50 a.m. – The Passage to Japan

5 a.m. – Heiji the Detective

6:40 a.m. – Samurai Geisha

8:20 a.m. – Glorious Firefighter’s Standard

9:40 a.m. – Man from Shimizu

11:20 a.m. – Last Hold!

12:50 p.m. – Her Son Came Back

2:20 p.m. – The Blazing Valiant

3:50 p.m. – Seven from Edo

5:30 p.m. – Tora-san’s Forget-Me-Not

7:20 p.m. – Hana’s Miso Soup

9:20 p.m. – Heiji the Detective

11 p.m. – Enlisted Yakuza

MONDAY, NOV. 30

12:30 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

2 a.m. – Glorious Firefighter’s Standard

3:20 a.m. – Gambler’s Farewell

4:50 a.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 4

6:20 a.m. – Seven from Edo

8 a.m. – Tora-san’s Forget-Me-Not

9:50 a.m. – Four Sisters

11:40 a.m. – The Blazing Valiant

1:10 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3

2:40 p.m. – Four Sisters

4:30 p.m. – Hana’s Miso Soup

6:30 p.m. – The Sword Knows

8:20 p.m. – The Passage to Japan

10:30 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 3