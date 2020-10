PROGRAMS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE “Honmadekka?! TV,” premieres on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 7:15 p.m.; repeats Monday at 8:40 a.m. With Sanma Akashiya, one of Japan’s biggest comedians, as host, the show will transmit both gossip and real facts about rumors from around the world. Each episode explores a topic’s truth down to…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.