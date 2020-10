Featuring Over 20 Japanese Films for 2020 Online and On-Screen Jodie Chiemi Ching You probably won’t have to stand in any lines for this year’s Hawai‘i International Film Festival presented by Halekulani. HIFF goes nationwide from Thursday, Nov. 5, through Sunday, Nov. 29. This year’s hybrid format will include in-person and virtual screenings, making the…



