On Friday, July 24, Cherry Blossom Festival Queen Jewel Kahiwalani Miyuki Mahoe drew the names of winners of the 37th annual “Guess the Cherry Blossom Festival Queen” contest, sponsored by The Hawai‘i Herald and Hawaii Hochi. We apologize for the delay in announcing these contest results. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown orders, various aspects of…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.