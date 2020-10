“The Three-Year Swim Club: The Untold Story of Maui’s Sugar Ditch Kids and Their Quest for Olympic Glory” (Grand Central Publishing, 2015) is a feel-good inspiring underdog story, in a “Karate Kid” kind of way. It’s about the life of Soichi Sakamoto, a Pu‘unënë school teacher who taught poverty-stricken children of sugar-plantation workers to swim….



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.