View the Nisei Veterans Memorial Service on‘Ölelo public access Channel 53 on:

• Sunday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m.

• Monday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.

• Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 10 p.m.

• Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 12:30 p.m.

The program will also air on Ölelo’s YouTube channel (YouTube.com/olelocm), Facebook page (facebook.com/olelocommunity), and stream on olelo.org/53.

The service is usually held on the last Sunday of September in honor of Sgt. Shigeo “Joe” Takata, the first Nisei soldier to be killed in combat in Italy on Sept. 29, 1943. Nisei soldiers from Hawaiʻi, alongside fellow AJAs from the mainland, fought in defense of the United States during World War II in large part to prove their loyalty, which was questioned in this country after the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941 by Japan.

After the war, the Nisei soldiers returned home to Hawaiʻi and worked to win equal treatment for all people and create a better community in which to raise their families. The following generations owe much to their sacrifice and service.

The program features commentary by former Gov. George Ariyoshi; Maj. Gen. Suzanne P. Vares-Lum; and Mr. Jon Teraizumi, the grandson of nisei veteran Makoto Kunimune. Musical performances by Sandy Tsukiyama, daughter of nisei veteran Ted Tsukiyama, and Alan Miyamura are also featured. Military honors are conducted by the 100th Battalion 442d Infantry Regiment, the Army reserve unit that carries the name of two of the famous Nisei units during World War II.

After its broadcast, the recording will be archived on `ŌleloNet on-demand at olelo.org/olelonet.

The Nisei Veterans Legacy is a non-profit educational organization dedicated to the preservation and promulgation of the contributions of the Nisei soldiers of World War II. For information on the NVL, please see nvlchawaii.org.