THURSDAY OCT. 1

Midnight – A Revengeful Raid

1:30 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2

3 a.m. – The Seven Vows Part 2 & 3

5:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life

7 a.m. – Throne of Flame

8:40 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

10:40 a.m. – Song of Kagoshima

12:10 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel

1:50 p.m. – The Ninja Hunt

3:20 p.m. – Fighting Disposition

4:50 p.m. – The Seven Faces of

Bannai Tarao, Private Eye

6:20 p.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby

7:50 p.m. – The 8-Year Engagement

9:50 p.m. – The Daimonji Conspiracy

11:30 p.m. – Purple Killer

FRIDAY OCT. 2

1:10 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina

2:50 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby

4:30 a.m. – Black Thief

6:10 a.m. – The Daimonji Conspiracy

7:50 a.m. – A Revengeful Raid

9:20 a.m. – Black Thief

11 a.m. – The 8-Year Engagement

1 p.m. – Magistrate of Dice

2:30 p.m. – The Seven Vows Part 2 & 3

4:50 p.m. – Station to Heaven

7:10 p.m. – Throne of Flame

8:50 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2

10:20 p.m. – Song of Kagoshima

11:50 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life

SATURDAY OCT. 3

1:30 a.m. – The Ninja Hunt

3 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel

4:40 a.m. – The Seven Faces of

Bannai Tarao, Private Eye

6:10 a.m. – Fighting Disposition

7:40 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby

9:20 a.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby

10:50 a.m. – Purple Killer

12:30 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

2:30 p.m. – Magistrate of Dice

4 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina

5:40 p.m. – Station to Heaven

8 p.m. – Laughing Under the Clouds

9:40 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina

11:20 p.m. – The Seven Vows

Part 2 & 3

SUNDAY, OCT. 4

1:40 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life

3:20 a.m. – Song of Kagoshima

4:50 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel

6:30 a.m. – The Seven Faces of Bannai Tarao, Private Eye

8 a.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby

9:30 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby

11:10 a.m. – Black Thief

12:50 p.m. – Magistrate of Dice

2:20 p.m. – The Seven Vows Part 2 & 3

4:40 p.m. – Laughing Under the Clouds

6:20 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel

8 p.m. – One Week Friends

10:10 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

MONDAY, OCT. 5

12:10 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2

1:40 a.m. – Song of Kagoshima

3:10 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel

4:50 a.m. – The Seven Faces of Bannai Tarao, Private Eye

6:20 a.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby

7:50 a.m. – Purple Killer

9:30 a.m. – Throne of Flame

11:10 a.m. – One Week Friends

1:20 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

3:20 p.m. – Magistrate of Dice

4:50 p.m. – Purple Killer

6:30 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina

8:10 p.m. – The Daimonji Conspiracy

9:50 p.m. – A Revengeful Raid

11:20 p.m. – Station to Heaven

TUESDAY, OCT. 6

1:40 a.m. – Throne of Flame

3:20 a.m. – A Revengeful Raid

4:50 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2

6:20 a.m. – The Ninja Hunt

7:50 a.m. – Fighting Disposition

9:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life

11 a.m. – The Ninja Hunt

12:30 p.m. – Fighting Disposition

2 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby

3:40 p.m. – Black Thief

5:20 p.m. – The Daimonji Conspiracy

7 p.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby

8:30 p.m. – Our Departures

10:40 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7

12:20 a.m. – Station to Heaven

2:40 a.m. – A Revengeful Raid

4:10 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2

5:40 a.m. – Song of Kagoshima

7:10 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel

8:50 a.m. – Our Departures

11 a.m. – Purple Killer

12:40 p.m. – Magistrate of Dice

2:10 p.m. – The Seven Vows Part 2 & 3

4:30 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life

6:10 p.m. – The Ninja Hunt

7:40 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina

9:20 p.m. – Station to Heaven

11:40 p.m. – The Seven Vows Part 2 & 3

THURSDAY, OCT. 8

2 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life

3:40 a.m. – Purple Killer

5:20 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina

7 a.m. – The Ninja Hunt

8:30 a.m. – Fighting Disposition

10 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby

11:40 a.m. – Black Thief

1:20 p.m. – Station to Heaven

3:40 p.m. – Throne of Flame

5:20 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel

7 p.m. – The Seven Faces of Bannai Tarao, Private Eye

8:30 p.m. – Laughing Under the Clouds

10:10 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel

11:50 p.m. – Black Thief

FRIDAY, OCT. 9

1:30 a.m. – The Daimonji Conspiracy

3:10 a.m. – Throne of Flame

4:50 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

6:50 a.m. – The Seven Faces of

Bannai Tarao, Private Eye

8:20 a.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby

9:50 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby

11:30 a.m. – Laughing Under the Clouds

1:10 p.m. – The Daimonji Conspiracy

2:50 p.m. – A Revengeful Raid

4:20 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2

5:50 p.m. – Song of Kagoshima

7:20 p.m. – Fighting Disposition

8:50 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby

10:30 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

SATURDAY, OCT. 10

12:30 a.m. – Magistrate of Dice

2 a.m. – The Seven Vows Part 2 & 3

4:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life

6 a.m. – A Revengeful Raid

7:30 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2

9 a.m. – Magistrate of Dice

10:30 a.m. – The Seven Vows Part 2 & 3

12:50 p.m. – Fighting Disposition

2:20 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby

4 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina

5:40 p.m. – Station to Heaven

8 p.m. – One Week Friends

10:10 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

SUNDAY, OCT. 11

12:10 a.m. – The Seven Faces of

Bannai Tarao, Private Eye

1:40 a.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby

3:10 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel

4:50 a.m. – The Seven Faces of

Bannai Tarao, Private Eye

6:20 a.m. – Throne of Flame

8 a.m. – One Week Friends

10:10 a.m. – The Ninja Hunt

11:40 a.m. – Fighting Disposition

1:10 p.m. – The Daimonji Conspiracy

2:50 p.m. – A Revengeful Raid

4:20 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life

6 p.m. – The Ninja Hunt

7:30 p.m. – Black Thief

9:10 p.m. – The 8-Year Engagement

11:10 p.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby

MONDAY, OCT. 12

12:40 a.m. – Purple Killer

2:20 a.m. – Song of Kagoshima

3:50 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel

5:30 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby

7:10 a.m. – Black Thief

8:50 a.m. – The 8-Year Engagement

10:50 a.m. – The Daimonji Conspiracy

12:30 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2

2 p.m. – Song of Kagoshima

3:30 p.m. – Purple Killer

5:10 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina

6:50 p.m. – Station to Heaven

9:10 p.m. – Throne of Flame

10:50 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

12:50 a.m. – Magistrate of Dice

2:20 a.m. – Throne of Flame

4 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

6 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby

7:40 a.m. – Black Thief

9:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life

11 a.m. – The Ninja Hunt

12:30 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

2:30 p.m. – Magistrate of Dice

4 p.m. – Song of Kagoshima

5:30 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel

7:10 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby

8:50 p.m. – Laughing Under the Clouds

10:30 p.m. – The Daimonji Conspiracy

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14

12:10 a.m. – A Revengeful Raid

1:40 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel

3:20 a.m. – The Seven Faces of

Bannai Tarao, Private Eye

4:50 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina

6:30 a.m. – Station to Heaven

8:50 a.m. – Laughing Under the Clouds

10:30 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina

12:10 p.m. – The Ninja Hunt

1:40 p.m. – Fighting Disposition

3:10 p.m. – Magistrate of Dice

4:40 p.m. – The Seven Vows Part 2 & 3

7 p.m. – Fighting Disposition

8:30 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby

10:10 p.m. – A Revengeful Raid

11:40 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2

THURSDAY, OCT. 15

1:10 a.m. – The Seven Faces of

Bannai Tarao, Private Eye

2:40 a.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby

4:10 a.m. – Station to Heaven

6:30 a.m. – Throne of Flame

8:10 a.m. – Black Thief

9:50 a.m. – The Daimonji Conspiracy

11:30 a.m. – The Seven Vows Part 2 & 3

1:50 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life

3:30 p.m. – Purple Killer

5:10 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina

6:50 p.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby

8:20 p.m. – Our Departures

10:30 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

Midnight – Song of Kagoshima

1:30 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina

3:10 a.m. – Station to Heaven

5:30 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

7:30 a.m. – Magistrate of Dice

9 a.m. – Our Departures

11:10 a.m. – Purple Killer

12:50 p.m. – Black Thief

2:30 p.m. – The Daimonji Conspiracy

4:10 p.m. – Fighting Disposition

5:40 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby

7:20 p.m. – Throne of Flame

9 p.m. – One Week Friends

11:10 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel

SATURDAY, OCT. 17

12:50 a.m. – The Seven Faces of

Bannai Tarao, Private Eye

2:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life

4 a.m. – The Ninja Hunt

5:30 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2

7 a.m. – Song of Kagoshima

8:30 a.m. – Station to Heaven

10:50 a.m. – Throne of Flame

12:30 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby

2:10 p.m. – Black Thief

3:50 p.m. – One Week Friends

6 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

8 p.m. – The 8-Year Engagement

10 p.m. – The Daimonji Conspiracy

11:40 p.m. – Magistrate of Dice

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

1:10 a.m. – The Seven Vows Part 2 & 3

3:30 a.m. – The Daimonji Conspiracy

5:10 a.m. – A Revengeful Raid

6:40 a.m. – Purple Killer

8:20 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina

10 a.m. – The Seven Faces of Bannai Tarao, Private Eye

11:30 a.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby

1 p.m. – Black Thief

2:40 p.m. – The 8-Year Engagement

4:40 p.m. – The Ninja Hunt

6:10 p.m. – Fighting Disposition

7:40 p.m. – Song of Kagoshima

9:10 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel

10:50 p.m. – The Seven Vows Part 2 & 3

MONDAY, OCT. 19

1:10 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life

2:50 a.m. – A Revengeful Raid

4:20 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2

5:50 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

7:50 a.m. – Magistrate of Dice

9:20 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel

11 a.m. – The Seven Faces of Bannai Tarao, Private Eye

12:30 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2

2 p.m. – Song of Kagoshima

3:30 p.m. – Magistrate of Dice

5 p.m. – The Seven Vows Part 2 & 3

7:20 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby

9 p.m. – Black Thief

10:40 p.m. – The Seven Faces of Bannai Tarao, Private Eye

TUESDAY, OCT. 20

12:10 a.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby

1:40 a.m. – Song of Kagoshima

3:10 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel

4:50 a.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby

6:20 a.m. – Purple Killer

8 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina

9:40 a.m. – Station to Heaven

Noon – Fighting Disposition

1:30 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby

3:10 p.m. – The Seven Vows Part 2 & 3

5:30 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life

7:10 p.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby

8:40 p.m. – Our Departures

10:50 p.m. – One Week Friends

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

1 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

3 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life

4:40 a.m. – The Ninja Hunt

6:10 a.m. – Throne of Flame

7:50 a.m. – One Week Friends

10 a.m. – The Daimonji Conspiracy

11:40 a.m. – A Revengeful Raid

1:10 p.m. – Our Departures

3:20 p.m. – Purple Killer

5 p.m. – The Ninja Hunt

6:30 p.m. – Fighting Disposition

8 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby

9:40 p.m. – Laughing Under the Clouds

11:20 p.m. – Station to Heaven

THURSDAY, OCT. 22

1:40 a.m. – Throne of Flame

3:20 a.m. – Purple Killer

5 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina

6:40 a.m. – A Revengeful Raid

8:10 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2

9:40 a.m. – Laughing Under the Clouds

11:20 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina

1 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

3 p.m. – Magistrate of Dice

4:30 p.m. – Fighting Disposition

6 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby

7:40 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2

9:10 p.m. – Song of Kagoshima

10:40 p.m. – The Daimonji Conspiracy

FRIDAY, OCT. 23

12:20 a.m. – A Revengeful Raid

1:50 a.m. – The Seven Faces of

Bannai Tarao, Private Eye

3:20 a.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby

4:50 a.m. – Throne of Flame

6:30 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

8:30 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina

10:10 a.m. – Station to Heaven

12:30 p.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby

2 p.m. – Purple Killer

3:40 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life

5:20 p.m. – The Ninja Hunt

6:50 p.m. – Magistrate of Dice

8:20 p.m. – The Seven Vows Part 2 & 3

10:40 p.m. – Purple Killer

SATURDAY, OCT. 24

12:20 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina

2 a.m. – Song of Kagoshima

3:30 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel

5:10 a.m. – A Revengeful Raid

6:40 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2

8:10 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel

9:50 a.m. – The Seven Faces of Bannai Tarao, Private Eye

11:20 a.m. – Station to Heaven

1:40 p.m. – Throne of Flame

3:20 p.m. – Fighting Disposition

4:50 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby

6:30 p.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby

8 p.m. – Our Departures

10:10 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby

11:50 p.m. – Black Thief

SUNDAY, OCT. 25

1:30 a.m. – The Ninja Hunt

3 a.m. – Fighting Disposition

4:30 a.m. – The Seven Vows Part 2 & 3

6:50 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life

8:30 a.m. – Black Thief

10:10 a.m. – The Daimonji Conspiracy

11:50 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life

1:30 p.m. – The Ninja Hunt

3 p.m. – Our Departures

5:10 p.m. – Purple Killer

6:50 p.m. – The Daimonji Conspiracy

8:30 p.m. – A Revengeful Raid

10 p.m. – The Ninja Hunt

11:30 p.m. – Fighting Disposition

MONDAY, OCT. 26

1 a.m. – A Revengeful Raid

2:30 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2

4 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina

5:40 a.m. – Station to Heaven

8 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel

9:40 a.m. – The Seven Faces of Bannai Tarao, Private Eye

11:10 a.m. – Station to Heaven

1:30 p.m. – Throne of Flame

3:10 p.m. – Purple Killer

4:50 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina

6:30 p.m. – The 8-Year Engagement

8:30 p.m. – The Daimonji Conspiracy

10:10 p.m. – Throne of Flame

11:50 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

TUESDAY, OCT. 27

1:50 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2

3:20 a.m. – Song of Kagoshima

4:50 a.m. – The Seven Faces of Bannai Tarao, Private Eye

6:20 a.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby

7:50 a.m. – Black Thief

9:30 a.m. – The 8-Year Engagement

11:30 a.m. – Song of Kagoshima

1 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel

2:40 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby

4:20 p.m. – Black Thief

6 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

8 p.m. – Magistrate of Dice

9:30 p.m. – The Seven Vows Part 2 & 3

11:50 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

Gambles Her Life

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28

1:30 a.m. – A Revengeful Raid

3 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2

4:30 a.m. – Magistrate of Dice

6 a.m. – The Seven Vows Part 2 & 3

8:20 a.m. – Throne of Flame

10 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

Noon – The Ninja Hunt

1:30 p.m. – Fighting Disposition

3 p.m. – Purple Killer

4:40 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina

6:20 p.m. – The Daimonji Conspiracy

8 p.m. – A Revengeful Raid

9:30 p.m. – Our Departures

11:40 p.m. – Purple Killer

THURSDAY, OCT. 29

1:20 a.m. – Station to Heaven

3:40 a.m. – Throne of Flame

5:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life

7 a.m. – The Ninja Hunt

8:30 a.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby

10 a.m. – Our Departures

12:10 p.m. – Fighting Disposition

1:40 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby

3:20 p.m. – The Seven Vows Part 2 & 3

5:40 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life

7:20 p.m. – Throne of Flame

9 p.m. – One Week Friends

11:10 p.m. – Song of Kagoshima

FRIDAY, OCT. 30

12:40 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel

2:20 a.m. – The Seven Faces of

Bannai Tarao, Private Eye

3:50 a.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby

5:20 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby

7 a.m. – Black Thief

8:40 a.m. – One Week Friends

10:50 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

12:50 p.m. – Magistrate of Dice

2:20 p.m. – The Seven Vows Part 2 & 3

4:40 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2

6:10 p.m. – Song of Kagoshima

7:40 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel

9:20 p.m. – The Seven Faces of Bannai Tarao, Private Eye

10:50 p.m. – Laughing Under the Clouds

SATURDAY, OCT. 31

12:30 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina

2:10 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

4:10 a.m. – Magistrate of Dice

5:40 a.m. – Fighting Disposition

7:10 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby

8:50 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina

10:30 a.m. – Station to Heaven

12:50 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby

2:30 p.m. – Laughing Under the Clouds

4:10 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life

5:50 p.m. – The Ninja Hunt

7:20 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2

8:50 p.m. – Song of Kagoshima

10:20 p.m. – The Daimonji Conspiracy