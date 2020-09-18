PROGRAMS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

“Yokai Sharehouse (Yokai Housemate),” premieres Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 7:35 p.m.

Timid Mio Meguro wants nothing from life, keeping to herself. She dated a work colleague, but he turned out to be a cheater who left her unemployed and in debt. Driven from her house, Mio collapses on the sidewalk. But a woman called Iwa shelters Mio in her shared house…where Mio sees ghosts! The nosy spirits interfere in her life, doing away with the troublesome people Mio faces — in excessively radical ways.

“Watashi no Kaseifu Nagisa-san (My Housekeeper Nagisa-san),” premieres Friday, Oct. 9, at 7:35 p.m.

Almost-30 singleton Mei Aihara performs her job better than anyone, but fails at household chores. But Nagisa Shigino, an in-demand “super domestic helper,” appears at her door. A middle-aged man, he is expert at cooking, cleaning and washing. Mei’s encounter with Nagisa plants in her mind first-time thoughts of marriage, family and future as new feelings start to germinate…

“Takaga Mondo: Unforgiven,” Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7:35 p.m.; repeats Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8:40 a.m.

Lobby clerk at Seventh Meiwa Bank, Mondo Takaga looks into the relationship between two mysterious incidents that occurred at the same time, discovering a huge conspiracy.

“Takaga Mondo: Severance,” Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7:35 p.m.; re-airs Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8:40 a.m.

Seventh Meiwa Bank lobby clerk Mondo Takaga meets a boy named Taiju, who screams, “This bank killed my dad!” His father had attempted suicide, then ran away, after the bank denied his loan. So Mondo promises Taiju that he will find that father.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. "Movie of the Month" premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. All movies are in the Japanese language with full English subtitles.

Movie of the Month

“Donten Ni Warau (Laughing Under the Clouds),” 2018 action-samurai film, 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Directed by Katsuyuki Motohiro. Starring Sota Fukushi and Yuma Nakayama.

In the early Meiji era, legend predicts that gigantic snake Orochi, rumored to revive every 300 years, will harm Japan. Three young brothers, guardians of the Kumou shrine, team up with the Meiji army to prevent the evil Fuma ninja clan from deploying Orochi’s special power against the new government and taking over Japan.

Movies in Alphabetical Order

“Hachi-nen goshi no Hanayome (The Eight-Year Engagement),” 2017 drama, 1 hour and 59 minutes.

Directed by Takahisa Zeze. Starring Takeru Sato and Tao Tsuchiya.

Hisashi and Mai are engaged, but three months before their wedding, Mai falls into a coma. Though Hisashi visits her in the hospital, Mai’s parents encourage Hisashi to find someone else. He persists and prays for her recovery. In time, Mai regains consciousness — but cannot remember Hisashi.

“Hatamoto Taikutsu Otoko Nazo no Daimonji (The Daimonji Consipiracy),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Ichikawa Utaemon and Azuma Chiyonosuke.

Master swordsman and loyal vassal Saotome Mondonosuke launches on a mission to find a missing princess.

“Headphone Lullaby (Headphone Lullaby),” 1983 drama, 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Directed by Shigeyuki Yamane. Starring Masahiro Motoki, Hidehiro Yakushimaru, Toshikazu Fukawa and Tatsuo Umemiya.

A story of friendship, love and sportsmanship involving high-school students Kazama, Ando and Yoshii.

“Hibari Chiemi no Oshidori Senryogasa (Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2),” 1963 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Sawashima. Starring Hibari Misora and Chiemi Eri.

Comedy duo Hibari Misora and Chiemi Eri play Princess Kimi, who seeks adventure and true love in life, and her loyal servant Toshi.

“Hibotan Bakuto Oryu Sanjo (The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life),” 1970 drama, 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Directed by Tai Kato. Starring Junko Fuji and Kanjuro Arashi.

Oryu the gambler travels to find young Okimi who was orphaned after her mother’s death several years ago.

“Honoo no Shiro (Throne of Flame),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Directed by Tai Kato. Starring Hashizo Okawa.

The Hamletesque story of a young lord seeking revenge against his uncle for his father’s murder.

“Isshukan Friends (One Week Friends),” 2017 drama, 2 hours and 1 minute.

Directed by Shosuke Murakami. Starring Haruna Kawaguchi and Kento Yamazaki.

High-school student Yuki Hase summons the courage to speak to shy classmate Kaori Fujimiya, but she admits to losing all social memory at the end of each week. So he approaches her every Monday when her memory is reset, asking for her friendship. They finally become friends by exchanging a diary. But one day…

“Jirocho to Kotengu Nagurikomi Koshuji (A Revengeful Raid),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Masahiro Makino. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura and Kinya Kitaoji.

Carefree young man Eijiro is rescued from a family feud by Jirocho.

“Kazokuiro (Our Departures),” 2018 drama, 2 hours.

Directed by Yasuhiro Yoshida. Starring Kasumi Arimura and Jun Kunimura.

Aki visits her late spouse’s town in Kagoshima to tell his father, Setsuo, of his son’s sudden passing. Setsuo is thrown by the death and by the appearance of his daughter-in-law and grandson, Shunya. Losing their Tokyo home, mother and stepson convince Setsuo to let them move in. For Shunya, who loves trains, Aki tries to become a driver for the Hisatsu Orange Railway where Setsuo works. Can the trio become a new type of family?

“Kenka Gasa (Fighting Disposition),” 1958 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 24 minutes.

Directed by Masahiro Makino. Starring Hashizo Okawa, Ryunosuke Tsukigata and Ryutaro Otomo.

With the help of yakuza Jirocho, brave, quick-tempered Eijiro avenges the death of his close friend.

“Kuro no Tozoku (Black Thief),” 1964 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 35 minutes.

Directed by Umetsugu Inoue. Starring Hashizo Okawa and Ryutaro Otomo.

Organized thieves battle against the Shogun’s ruthless ruling, attempting to get back their land.

“Minyo no Tabi Sakurajima Otemoyan (Song of Kagoshima),” 1962 drama, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Director: Kunio Watanabe. Starring Hibari Misora, Ken Takakura and Shinya Mihashi.

Travel executive Yumemi visits Kagoshima in an attempt to save her tour company’s contract with Satsuma Inn, only to find the contract abruptly canceled. She investigates — but becomes personally involved in the inn’s family affairs and guests, in a surprising discovery of love and friendship.

“Murasaki Ukyonosuke Gyaku Ichimonjigiri (Purple Killer),” 1964 samurai-action film, 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Directed by Yasuto Hasegawa. Starring Hashizo Okawa, Eitaro Ozawa and Misako Watanabe.

Popular samurai-detective Ukyonosuke discovers that a mysterious note written by his murdered father, Inspector Sena, led to Sena’s murder 18 years ago. As Ukyonosuke investigates the conspiracy behind Sena’s death, he confronts those eager to take his life.

“Nanatsu no Chikai Doreisen no Maki (The Seven Vows Part 2),” 1956 jidaigeki-adventure film, 1 hour and 1 minute.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Hashizo Okawa and Chiyonosuke Azuma.

“After a turbulent journey, Goro and his fellow samurai unite the seven crosses to reveal the secret of the royal treasure.”

“Nanatsu no Chikai Gaisenka no Maki (The Seven Vows Part 3),” 1956 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 13 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Kinnnosuke Nakamura, Hashizo Okawa and Chiyonosuke Azuma.

The adventures of Goro and his fellow samurai concludes. After their turbulent journey, the seven crosses are finally united to reveal the secret of the royal treasure.

“Ninja Gari (The Ninja Hunt,” 1964 ninja-action, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Tetsuya Yamauchi. Starring Jushiro Konoe, Shingo Yamashiro and Kei Sato.

Four ninja are hired to fight against the Shogunate’s plot to abolish the Gamo Clan, the regional barons struggling to reinstate young Gamo heir Tanemaru as their lord.

“Shingo Bangai Shobu (Fifth Street Duel),” 1964 samurai film, 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda. Starring Hashizo Okawa, Ryohei Uchida, Junko Fuji, Hiroki Matsukata and Kunie Tanaka.

Shingo’s long-awaited peaceful life comes to a halt when rival Hikojiro suddenly appears, demanding a final duel.

“Shin Gokudo no Onnatachi (Yakuza Ladies Revisited),” 1991 action film, 1 hour and 53 minutes.

Directed by Sadao Nakajima. Starring Shima Iwashita and Masahiro Takeshima.

In the new installment of the Yakuza Ladies series, Kanae, wife of the Fujinami family boss of Amagasaki, must represent the family after her husband’s sudden death.

“Tarao Bannai Senritsu no Nanakamen (The Seven Faces of Bannai Tarao, Private Eye),” 1956 drama, 1 hour and 44 minutes.

Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda and Tsuneo Kobayashi. Starring Chiezo Kataoka and Shin Tokudaiji.

Detective Tarao goes undercover to battle an evil gun smuggling business.

“Tengoku no Eki (Station to Heaven),” 1984 drama, 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Directed by Masanobu Deme. Starring Sayuri Yoshinaga, Toshiyuki Nishida and Tomokazu Miura.

A tangled web of murder and deceit shroud a woman’s lifelong search to find true love.

“Toyama no Kinsan Saikoro Bugyo (Magistrate of Dice),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Directed by Kokichi Uchidate. Starring Chiezo Kataoka and Chiyonosuke Azuma.

Magistrate Kinshiro fights a group of villains plotting the assassination of the Shogun in Edo.

“Yatarogasa (Yakuza of Ina),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Directed by Masahiro Makino. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Satomi Oka and Chiyonosuke Azuma.

Yataro the wanderer watches over the beloved daughter of his close friend.

Zoku Rokyoku Komoriuta (Samurai’s Lullaby),” 1967 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Directed by Ryuichi Takamori. Starring Sonny Chiba and Akiko Koyama.

A touching story about a father and son, set to a popular soundtrack.