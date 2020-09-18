Channel 2 (Spectrum) and 12 (Hawaiian Telcom) (Subject to change, without notice.

For updated information, call 521–8066.)

“Angel’s Last Mission,” Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m.; repeats Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m. Dan — an optimistic, if troublemaking, angel — has been assigned to aid ballerina Yeon-Seo, who does not believe in love. If Dan succeeds in his mission to find her true love, he can return to heaven. His problem: Dan has fallen in love with Yeon-Seo.

Starring Hye-Sun Shin, Myung-Soo Kim, Dong-Gun Lee, Bo-Mi Kim and Ji-Won Doo.

“Woman of 9.9 Billion,” Friday at 10 p.m. Seo-Yeon Jeong unexpectedly wins 9.9 billion won (US $9 million) — but her life always seems to pit her against the world. Her father had behaved violently against their family, so she left that home to start a new life with an affectionate boyfriend. But even that happy phase ended. As Seo-Yeon Jeong strives to find some joy, she meets Tae-Woo Kang, an ex-detective investigating the death of his younger sibling…

Starring Yeo-Jeong Cho, Kang-Woo Kim, Woong-In Jung, Na-Ra Oh and Ji-Hoon Lee.

“Baek Jong Won’s Alley Restaurant,” Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Cooking variety show. A spin-off from Baek Jong Won’s Top 3 Chef King and Baek Jong Won’s Food Truck. Not subtitled in English.

Co-hosted by Jong-Won Baek and Sun-Joo Kim.

“Teacher Oh Soon Nam,” Monday and Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.; re-airs Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. In this drama, Soon-Nam Oh, a private-village-school teacher, loves her job which lets her inspire students and help them grow, and she also loves her daughter Joon-Young Oh. However, in a twist of fate, she loses both the school and her child. Though devastated, she chooses to protect children’s dreams, following her daughter’s dream, rather than give in to revenge impulses.

Starring Si-Eun Park, Bon-Seung Goo, Seung-Jo Jang, Soo-Yeon Han, Gwang Jang and Byoung-Sook Sung.

“Mom Has An Affair,” Monday through Friday at 9:20 p.m.; re-airs Monday through Friday at 12:25 p.m. Since her father left home and her mother passed away, Pil-Jung has cared for her younger sister. She marries Tae-Sub, a single dad with a child; however, Tae-Sub goes bankrupt, causes trouble for their family, then dies. Seven years later, as a happy single mom, Pil-Jung works odd jobs to support the children — who want a rich, cool new dad.

Starring Jyu-ni Hyun, Seo-Jun Kang, Jun-Woo Gil, Je-Yi Hong and Jae-Hwang Lee.

“Alice,” Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 p.m.; re-airs Thursday and Friday at 2:15 p.m. In an investigation, stoic Det. Jin-Gyeom Park learns that time travelers arrive from the future to the present through a space called “Alice.” Fighting time travel’s negative effects, Jin-Gyeon Park meets Tae-Yi Yoon, a genius physicist who died in the past. Together, they unravel the secrets of time travel and “Alice.”

Starring Joo Won, Hee-Seon Kin, Yang Kwak-Si, Yeon Woo and Da-In Lee.

“Do You Like Brahms?,” Friday and Saturday at 7:45 p.m.; re-airs Saturday and Sunday at noon. Stories of music majors at a prestigious university such as pianist Joon-Young and Song-Ah Chae, a fourth-year student training as a a violinist.

Starring Min-Jae Kim, Eun-Bin Park, Sung-Cheol Kim, Ji-Hyun Park and You-Jin Lee.

“Dream of the Emperor,” Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m.; re-airs Saturday and Sunday at 1:15 p.m. Historical drama on the rise of Shilla, one of Korea’s Three Kingdoms. Future King Taejong Muyeol (born Choon-Choo Kim), along with general Yoo-Shin Kim, brings about the golden age of the Shilla Dynasty.

Starring Soo-Jong Choi, Yu-Seok Kim, Eun-Hee Hong, Young-Ah Lee and Dong-Hwan Jeong.

“That’s the Way It Is (Yeah, That’s How It Is),” Sunday at 6:40; re-airs Monday at 1 p.m. Family in a three-generation household face challenges and conflicts together.

Starring So-Yi Yoon, Ji-Hye Wang, Han-Sun Jo, Gyu-Ri Nam and So-Yool Shin.

“Lovers in Bloom,” Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m.; re-airs on Tuesday and Wednesday at 1 pm. In a neighborhood police station, various characters intersect, such as ex-boxer Goong-Hwa Moo, who raised her daughter as a single parent, and justice-driven Tae-Jin Cha, an elite officer trained at the police university.

Starring Soo-Hyang Im, Ji-Han Do, Chang-Wook Lee, Eun-Hyung Lee and Bo-Ra Nam.

“You Are My Destiny,“ Saturday at 6:50 p.m. Chipper and optimistic orphan Sae-Byeok Jang changes her life upon getting a corneal transplant from Na-Yeong. To thank her late donor’s family, Sae-Byeok Jang visits them, but finds that NaYeong’s parents did not know their daughter died. But she soon grows close to the dead girl’s parents.

Starring Yoon-Ah Im, Hyun-Joo Gong, Jae-Jung Park, Jang Yong and Ae-Ri Jeong.