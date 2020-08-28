Who/What: Hawaii Kotohira Jinja-Hawaii Dazaifu Tenmangu shrine accepts family reservations for these Shinto rite-of-passage events to bless childeren or young adults: Shichi-Go-San (seven-, five- and thre-year-olds), Totose noOiwai (10-year-olds), Jusan Mairi (13-year-olds) and Seijin Shiki (“coming of age”: 20-year-olds).

Reservations are limited to one child per time slot or up to two children from the same family – with each event’s seating limited to nine facemask-wearing people in the shrine.

When/Where: Requests may be made from Tuesday, Sept.1, from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, to reserve a blessing time slot, which are scheduled from 9 am to 2:30 pm in half-hour increments on Oct. 18, 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31; and Nov. 1, 3, 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22. The shrine is at 1239 Olomea St., Kalihi.

Only online requests are accepted here which also includes information on rescheduling and cancellation. Complementary kimono rental and dressing are included (along with the blessing, a goodie bag, omamori, etc.), but hair and make-up services will not be offered. For questions contact 841-4755 or kotohira@hawaiiantel.net.

Cost: Donations must be made online to complete the reservation process. $65 is the Shich-Go-San Blessing donation.