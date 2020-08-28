Who/What: The official commemoration of the end of World War II will honor guests including crewmen and others who witnessed the event 75 years ago. There will be a Legacy of Peace Aerial Parade over the Battleship Missouri Memorial and along the Waikiki coast.

Invite-only commermoration events will be held from Aug. 29 – Sept. 2 and broadcast for the viewing public.

When/Where: Wednesday, Sept. 2,9 am – noon. For more information about all commemoration events, visit the 75th Commemoration of the End of World War II website.