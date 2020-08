Thanks to the combined efforts of small-business accelerator Mana Up, the Hawaii Food Manufacturers Association and Central Pacific Bank, local small businesses can distribute their products in Japan through the global visitor industry’s prestigious Prince Hotels and Resorts and through the omni-present Natural Lawson convenience-store chain. While visiting Tökyö in February, representatives from Mana Up,…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.