Late-Night Entertainment for Hawai‘i on Aug. 25 Jodie Chiemi Ching Rimi Natsukawa, whose recording of “Nada Sousou” became the signature tune for the touching Japanese romantic drama of the same name in 2006, will livestream a musical performance from Okinawa on Aug. 26, at 6:10 p.m., Japan Standard Time. In Hawai‘i, you can tune in…



