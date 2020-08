And Miss Congeniality and Recipient of the Violet Niimi Oishi Scholarship Ida Yoshinaga While growing up, Jewel Mahoe, the bright, focused daughter of yonsei Jennifer Lam of Kapahulu and sansei Arthur Mahoe of Hawai‘i Kai, was regaled by stories about the Cherry Blossom Festival by her maternal grandmother, a big fan of this celebration of…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.