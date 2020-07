Nisei Veterans Legacy (nvlchawaii.org/), which, since its start in 2012, has aimed to “preserve, perpetuate, and share the legacy of Americans of Japanese Ancestry (AJA) who served in the U.S. armed forces in World War II,” appointed three new advisors at the end of June. Past president and executive director of the Ja-panese Cultural Center…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.