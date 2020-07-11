Ida Yoshinaga

With now four generations establishing, staffing and operating Tamura Supermarket in Wai‘anae, the current leadership of the Tamura family empire, headed by 28-year-old president and corporate treasurer Jill Tamura-McCleary alongside her 85-year-old grandfather, CEO Clifford Tamura, not only co-manage the beloved west-side business, but they have recently earned an Editor’s Choice Award for “Long-Term Success” from Hawai‘i Business Magazine. Tamura-McCleary and her grandfather are honored together with her sansei father (also named Clifford), who prior to her, had helped run the popular store which has been a fixture in O‘ahu’s leeward coast since Makitaro Tamura founded it in the 1920s.