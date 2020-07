Creating the Maui Nisei Veterans Memorial Center

Melvin Inamasu and Violet Harada

Courtesy of the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i

Persistence and grit are essential attributes of leadership. Leonard Oka possesses both in spades. It took Oka over three decades to realize his vision of a center on Maui to honor Nisei veterans. In the process, he was instrumental in forging a critical partnership amongst six veterans’ organizations on the Valley Isle.