Jodie Chiemi Ching

When I read the news about the Honolulu Star-Advertiser giving notice to lay off 31 workers across all departments, I felt heartbroken and afraid. But, just a couple of days ago, on June 30, Pacific Business News senior editor, Janis L. Magin, reported that the Star-Advertiser and the Pacific Media Workers Guild, the union representing the newspaper’s editorial staff, have come to an agreement to reduce the number of layoffs from 31 to 12, via furloughs and other employer actions.

“The 12 layoffs are a combination of those who had received notices on June 11 from Oahu Publications Inc., the newspaper’s parent, and others who volunteered to be laid off,” Magin wrote.

This less severe set of personnel cuts by Star-Advertiser owners seems to have resulted from people in the community speaking up, including former Govs. George Ariyoshi, John Waihe‘e III, Ben Cayetano and Neil Abercrombie, who wrote a letter to Dennis Francis, president and publisher of the Star-Advertiser and David Black, owner of Oahu Publications’ parent company, Black Press Ltd.