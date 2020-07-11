The San Diego Asian Film Festival, the largest showing of Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander cinema in the western U.S., has extended its deadline for submissions. Although the due date for submitting short films has passed, filmmakers now have until July 17 to offer their original, feature-length works online to SDAFF for award consideration ($60 entry fee per submission; for instructions, see pacarts.org/submit/). Put together annually by the Pacific Arts Movement, SDAFF is “dedicated to highlighting the diversity and breadth of Asian Pacific Islander and Asian international images, from impassioned independent voices and provocative documentary subjects, to the top hits from the world’s biggest continent, the latest works from the masters of cinema, and the fresh points of view of Asian Pacific Islander American filmmakers.” The festival premieres movies from around the world in San Diego, giving audiences the unique opportunity to discover Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander cinema.



