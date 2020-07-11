The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i is holding its first live event since the coronavirus pandemic forced Center leadership to close the doors of the once-busy Mo‘ili‘ili institution to the public on March 15. For all of July, JCCH will hold a comprehensive, “re-opening” Gift Shop sale of its entire stock, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday every week of the month, starting on Wednesday, July 1, and finishing on Saturday, July 31. Gift Shop staff will provide hand sanitizer, encourage customers to practice social distancing, and clean the store regularly to keep things as hygienic and safe as possible for visitors.



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.