WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

Midnight – The Shogun’s Guard

1:40 a.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

3:10 a.m. – Champion of Death

4:40 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

6:20 a.m. – The Last True Yakuza

8:30 a.m. – The Paper Crane

10:00 a.m. – Unperishable Sword

11:30 a.m. – In Blazing Love

1:40 p.m. – Bright Red Flower of Courage

3:20 p.m. – Lord of Steel Heart

5 p.m. – Crimson Peacock Parts 1-2

7:00 p.m. – Flowers on the Road

8:30 p.m. – Dragon Showdown

10:00 p.m. – The Inerasable

11:50 p.m. – The Second Bullet is Marked