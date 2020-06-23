“Hana no Orizurugasa (The Paper Crane),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 46 minutes.

Directed by Toshikazu Kono. Starring Hashizo Okawa, Yukio Hashi and Hiroko Sakuramachi.

Wandering vagrant Hantaro risks his life to save a beautiful blind girl and her father from con artists.

“Hanakago Dochu (Flowers on the Road),” 1961 samurai film, 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Directed by Kudo Eiichi. Starring Hibari Misora, Azuma Chiyonosuke and Oka Satomi.

Yae and Kiku, daughters of Edo drapers, must travel to Kyoto on business for their sickly fathers. Ambushed by a group of bandits, they are rescued by good Samaritan Santaro. Santaro aids young samurai Sanshiro, who is on an official mission to deliver a message to a Kyoto noble but is pursued by assassins. When they learn of this, the women help Sanshiro in his mission.