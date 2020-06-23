“Takaga Mondo 3,” premieres Tuesday, July 7, at 7:35 p.m.

“Takaga Mondo” is back! Mondo, a lobby clerk at Seventh Meiwa Bank, solves major incidents that occur in the city, one after another!

“Love or Not,” premieres on Monday, July 20, at 7:35 p.m.

Interior designer Mako is unable to forget her first love, who helped her when she was bullied in elementary school. One day, she receives a letter from someone named Kosuke — the name as the boy she cannot forget. It says, “Do you remember me? Please contact me, because I want to see you after all this time.” Mako is excited to see him for the first time in 22 years, but the “Kosuke” who shows up is far from the man she had imagined.