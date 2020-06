Around mid-April, The Hawaiʻi Herald starts calling Japanese Buddhist temples and community organizations across the state. And this issue would normally include a four-page pull-out section filled with information including Hatsubon and obon services, Töro nagashi (lantern floating) and bon dance festivals.

Regrettably, this is the first summer in decades that the schedule seems up in the air, with many temples and venues canceling their annual traditions due to COVID-19.