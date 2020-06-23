Older teens or young adults sitting around your house, twiddling their thumbs or video-gaming non-stop, under the stay-at-home order? Or have you long hoped to pursue higher education but had to put it off because of work? Now is the time to prepare for the future, to follow that educational dream.

Except for the University of Hawaiʻi-Mänoa, most University of Hawaiʻi campuses across the state are still taking student applications for fall 2020 semester through Aug. 1, with some schools, such as UH Hilo, extending their original deadlines to that date. At UHM, summer 2020 undergraduate classes are also available to all students at less-expensive, Hawaiʻi-resident rates.