Around since 1978, the premiere journal of the literatures of Hawaiʻi, Bamboo Ridge, has upgraded itself for the audiovisual-media-friendly era with “Bamboo Ridge at Home” (youtube.com/playlist?list=PLM9u0tLyADkCCmC92KnUZVz475_yvQe9X). The series of online videos show Hawaiʻi creative writers filmed in their living rooms while they explain the context for, then read excerpts from, their fictional stories, creative non-fiction, dramatic plays and poetry. The editors wanted to offer BR fans and lovers of “local literature” some comfort during the coronavirus era, so in mid-April, they launched this reassuring series of nostalgic and current creative works by Hawaiʻi writers — demonstrating at the same time that the diverse peoples of our islands have survived far worse than this virus.



